‘Bombing’ the hills with love and care

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Travellers flock to Koonichimala for either a serene escape from their ever-buzzing lives downhill or for the adrenaline rush that the adventure trail offers. And the Neyyattinkara-based Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) has catered to both, organising treks to satisfy the wanderlust of many.
However, the upcoming trek on September 12 has a different purpose. This time, a natural cause takes precedence, spurred by the alarming frequency of disasters that can no longer be ignored, explains AMAS official Vijan Nadh.
Climate change, shifts in land-use patterns, and ecological insensitivity are causing nature to rebel, as evidenced by the landslides across the state. Amboori, near where Koonichimala majestically stands, exhibited this rebellion with the 2001 landslide that claimed 39 lives.
When Infosys’ CSR initiative approached Captains Social Foundation, a statewide network promoting volunteer activities, to plan an employee event, the idea of creating seed balls from five tree species emerged.
The foundation, with support from Unicef and the Central environment ministry’s Meri LiFE initiative, recognised seed balls as a timely solution, with ecological changes increasingly manifesting in dramatic ways across the state.
“The seed bomb technique is just catching on here, though it’s widely used elsewhere in the world to reforest areas stripped by wildfires or deforestation,” says Captains founder Afzal Mohammed.
Seed bombs have proven effective in restoring ecosystems to their former glory. The soil and manure covering protects the seeds from being eaten by birds or washed away. Once conditions are favourable, the seeds sprout. With some monitoring, these plants grow into trees that complement the region’s ecological diversity.
Around 250 Infosys volunteers prepared around 3,000 seed balls — a mixture of manure, soil, and seeds from mahogany, Indian rosewood, Lakshmi taru, Indian tulip, and rain tree, all procured from the forest department’s seed centre in Peechi. The mixture is rolled into balls and left to dry.
During the September 12 trek, volunteers will throw these seed balls in areas where trees are sparse. Some seeds have already begun sprouting within the balls. “We plan to disperse 3,000 seed balls. If at least 50 per cent take root, it will be a significant addition to the ecology,” says Afzal.
Initially, the technique was intended for Wayanad, but that plan has been postponed. In the meantime, Koonichimala will host the seed bombs, placed there by around 50 volunteers. “We have registrations from several people, including retirees, government officials, forest department staff, IT professionals, and nature enthusiasts,” Vijan adds.
The trek will start from Kurissumala and traverse forest paths to the heights of Koonichimala. The rugged roads offer scenic views, with the Chittar and Netta dams visible from the hilltop, and even Agasthyarkoodam in the distance, albeit faintly.
“It’s a nature lover’s delight. For those passionate about ecology, it’s a chance to show their care for nature. It’s a two-in-one experience—fun in the forest and a message to the woods that we care,” says Afzal.
For details, contact: 9446101056, 9496889644