‘Bombing’ the hills with love and care

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Travellers flock to Koonichimala for either a serene escape from their ever-buzzing lives downhill or for the adrenaline rush that the adventure trail offers. And the Neyyattinkara-based Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) has catered to both, organising treks to satisfy the wanderlust of many.

However, the upcoming trek on September 12 has a different purpose. This time, a natural cause takes precedence, spurred by the alarming frequency of disasters that can no longer be ignored, explains AMAS official Vijan Nadh.

Climate change, shifts in land-use patterns, and ecological insensitivity are causing nature to rebel, as evidenced by the landslides across the state. Amboori, near where Koonichimala majestically stands, exhibited this rebellion with the 2001 landslide that claimed 39 lives.

When Infosys’ CSR initiative approached Captains Social Foundation, a statewide network promoting volunteer activities, to plan an employee event, the idea of creating seed balls from five tree species emerged.

The foundation, with support from Unicef and the Central environment ministry’s Meri LiFE initiative, recognised seed balls as a timely solution, with ecological changes increasingly manifesting in dramatic ways across the state.

“The seed bomb technique is just catching on here, though it’s widely used elsewhere in the world to reforest areas stripped by wildfires or deforestation,” says Captains founder Afzal Mohammed.

Seed bombs have proven effective in restoring ecosystems to their former glory. The soil and manure covering protects the seeds from being eaten by birds or washed away. Once conditions are favourable, the seeds sprout. With some monitoring, these plants grow into trees that complement the region’s ecological diversity.