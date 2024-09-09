Super 100 science library aims to spark young minds in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The collectorate conference hall in Thiruvananthapuram will soon have a mini library brimming with popular science books intended for female students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Currently, the hall serves as a classroom for science learning on Sundays, accommodating around 100 girls who aspire to pursue careers in science through the Collector’s Super 100 initiative.

Spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram District Administration, jointly with Kanal Innovations Charitable Trust, the Super 100 programme aims to provide these students with opportunities for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

The project is supported by Cochin Shipyard Limited with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The mini library is the latest initiative under the programme, which has already garnered a positive response from all corners.

“We are seeking books to enhance children’s interest in science subjects. We expect the library to house around 500 books after Onam,” said Anson P D Alexander, director of Kanal Innovations Charitable Trust. He emphasised that the library is not looking for textbooks.

He cited works from the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature and the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad as examples of the engaging and thought-provoking materials desired. Unlike traditional textbooks, which focus on detailed explanations for academic purposes, popular science books are written to be engaging and informative for general readers.

The public can contribute by sending books directly to the collection point at the collectorate or by contacting 9645947934 for volunteer pickup. The books can be sent by post to the Collectorate, 2nd Floor, Civil Station Building, Kudappanakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram 695043.