Finally, water supply restored in Thiruvananthapuram after four days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After four harrowing days, the Kerala Water Authority on Monday finally restored water supply in the capital, bringing huge relief to the citizens. Though the KWA authorities restarted pumping, many areas located on higher ground in the capital continued to face disruption in water supply.

According to city corporation officials, they supplied around 53 truckloads of water to various areas. Nedungad, Thirumala, Jagathy, Melamkode, PTP Nagar, Pangod, Thiruvallam, Peroorkada, Ambalamukku, Puthenpally and Melarannur were some of the areas that continued to face water supply disruption. In the past four days, the civic body supplied around 28.7 lakh litres of water to the public.

Water supply was suspended in various wards of the capital to facilitate pipeline realignment work, initially scheduled to be completed within 48 hours. Owing to unforeseen circumstances, KWA had to postpone the water supply restoration to Sunday but the work continued late into the night, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions.

A KWA official said water supply to the higher areas will be restored by Monday night.

“A few pockets are still suffering from disruption. We have made all arrangements necessary and water supply will be fully restored tonight,” the official said.

An official with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation alleged that as per an existing bylaw, the KWA should inform the civic authorities in advance before launching such work that will hit the water supply.

“We will be giving an official letter to the KWA authorities on Tuesday. Such a situation should not be repeated. We were not prepared because the KWA didn’t inform us. The tankers were inadequate and we had to mobilise the tankers from Ernakulam to meet the demand,” said an official of the City Corporation.