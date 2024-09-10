Mapping WCC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hema Committee Report, which has created a storm in film industries across the country in just four weeks, was submitted in December 2019. That was nearly four-and-a-half years ago.

While the report and the women involved faded away from the collective consciousness, documentary filmmaker Miriam Chandy Menacherry has been working to retrieve the hidden voices of these women in the Malayalam film industry who took a stand and created the Women in Cinema Collective.

“In 2017, when an actress was assaulted in Kerala and the involvement of many people came to light — it sent a kind of shockwave. Though I’m based in Mumbai, I am a Malayali. And I could feel the significance of when these women came together to ensure the survivor had a fair hearing,” says Miriam.

She got a grant from the Bengaluru-based India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) in 2020, to construct vivid and contrasting accounts of the Women in Cinema Collective.

For Miriam, WCC was a strong coalition of women, who were going to make a difference. “And the ripple effects of their actions would be felt not just in Kerala but across India, the biggest film-producing nation in the world.”

Being a filmmaker, she knew it was not an easy journey for any woman. “I wanted to learn their stories,” says Miriam, opening up about what inspired her to look into the journeys of women like Bina Paul, Anjali Menon and others involved in WCC. Each member of the WCC, she highlights, plays a unique role within the industry, as screenwriters, editors, cinematographers, or directors.