Gandhi Bhavan takes 18 destitute from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 18 destitute who were undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and Mental Health Center, Trivandrum, and who are now completely cured have been taken over by Pathanapuram Gandhi Bhavan. Their relatives were not keen to look after them.

Social justice minister R Bindu took over the 18 destitute ahead of the festive season. While 12 bedridden patients from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College including a HIV positive and another six from MHC were taken over by Gandhi Bhavan. Thiruvananthapuram MCH Superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar, MCH chief security officer Nazarudheen, Program coordinator and senior nurse Shanifa, deputy nursing superintendent Reena, orphanage control board member secretary M K Sinukumar, sub judge K S Shamnad and other officials from social justice department and Gandhi Bhavan were there.

Gandhi Bhavan officials informed that the 18 destitute will be provided with excellent care and treatment facilities. During last August also, the Gandhi Bhavan had accommodated 25 destitute.