Man found dead after being abandoned by bike riders post-accident in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old man, who was knocked down by a bike at Vellarada on Saturday night, was found dead in his room after the people, who were suspected to be riding the bike, dumped him there without providing him any medical aid.

The deceased is Suresh, a native of Kudappanakunnu. He has been residing at Choondikkal in Vellarada for sometime.

The neighbours, who were unaware of the accident, came to know about the death of Suresh on Tuesday when stench began emanating from the room, where he was staying. On inspection, the body was found lying in the bed in a decomposed state.

During the autopsy, it was found that the death was due to head injuries sustained in a road accident. It was while checking the CCTV camera visuals from the location that the police came to know that Suresh was knocked down by a bike on which two people were travelling, on Saturday night. Despite being injured, he was moved to the room by unidentified men, suspected to be the ones travelling on the bike, and left behind.

The door was ripped off by the men during their bid to enter the room.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death and a probe is on to locate the bike and the men.