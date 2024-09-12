Onam Planner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: So, have you sorted out your Onam plans?

This year, after the Wayanad landslide tragedy, Kerala is looking at a bleak Onam. Then, just a couple of days ago, Thiruvananthapuram city faced dry taps after the water supply was interrupted leading to the government declaring a holiday on September 9. This again disrupted many people’s vacation travel plans, as the school examination was rescheduled for September 13.

However, the thriving city is offering many activities for those whose weekend and holiday plans have gone haywire. Here are a few options for you to spend a fun weekend in the city.

Gemini Circus in town...

Last seen three years ago in Thiruvananthapuram, the Gemini Circus team has brought forth its best act to enthral the city folk. The Onam time is when the team stops here as part of its round-the-clock tour of the country, a non-stop since 1951 when the Circus began. The tour was otherwise only stalled for two years during the pandemic period.

This time, the team has a well-trained bunch of artists, from the African continent, north India, and Nepal, to perform acrobatics and dangerous feats such as Ring of Death and the Well of Death. Rapper Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs hype has hit the Circus circuit too, with demand soaring for the latter.