Onam Planner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: So, have you sorted out your Onam plans?
This year, after the Wayanad landslide tragedy, Kerala is looking at a bleak Onam. Then, just a couple of days ago, Thiruvananthapuram city faced dry taps after the water supply was interrupted leading to the government declaring a holiday on September 9. This again disrupted many people’s vacation travel plans, as the school examination was rescheduled for September 13.
However, the thriving city is offering many activities for those whose weekend and holiday plans have gone haywire. Here are a few options for you to spend a fun weekend in the city.
Gemini Circus in town...
Last seen three years ago in Thiruvananthapuram, the Gemini Circus team has brought forth its best act to enthral the city folk. The Onam time is when the team stops here as part of its round-the-clock tour of the country, a non-stop since 1951 when the Circus began. The tour was otherwise only stalled for two years during the pandemic period.
This time, the team has a well-trained bunch of artists, from the African continent, north India, and Nepal, to perform acrobatics and dangerous feats such as Ring of Death and the Well of Death. Rapper Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs hype has hit the Circus circuit too, with demand soaring for the latter.
When: Till Sept 30
Where: Putharikkandam Maidanam
Tickets: Rs150 to Rs 400
Contact: 8921261017
Shop for variety
If you want to shun online purchases this Onam and still need a few exotic items not so easily available in Thiruvananthapuram, the Cotton Fab-2024 handloom expo is the place to check out.The exhibition promises a pan-India shopping experience with artisans from across the country showcasing their wares.
From women’s and men’s wear, traditional and folk, to home decor items prepared artistically and trinkets and jewellery with regional flavours... the basket is huge. The highlight of the expo is the varied range of handloom saris and fabrics from traditional weavers across the country.
The prices are pegged to be economical, according to the organisers.There are also refreshment avenues for those wanting to grab a drink or snack after moving around the vast expo venue.
Where: Police parade grounds, Thycaud
When: Till Sept 23, from 10.30 am to 9 pm.
Floral treats
The Attingal Flower Show is all set to begin on Saturday at the Sun Auditorium Grounds in Moonu Mukku. The colourful show will feature over ten thousand varieties of flower and fruit plants, offering a spectacle for visitors during the Onam season.
In addition to the flower displays, the event will also host a payasam fest, Kudumbashree food fest, trade fair, children’s game show, a musical water fountain, and an auto expo.
The Attingal Flower Show is organised by the Kerala Flower Growers Consortium and S R Connectors Thiruvananthapuram. The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm and will run until September 24.
Where: Sun Auditorium Grounds in Moonu Mukku
When: Till Sept 24
Another stopover
For more options on handlooms, the Kanakakunnu grounds have lots on offer where the Onam Handloom expo, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, state government, Kerala Handloom, Handloom India, and Kerala Kaithari.
Here too, there is a varied display with handloom fare from across the country making its presence. From ikkat and chikankari to our own Kerala handloom... you name it and the place has it.
Where: Kanakakunnu grounds
When: Weekend
Fun times
If you are the kind who does not fancy much screen time during this Onam, the world of board games and activities beckons you to indulge. The Eves Cafe and Playfolio are teaming up again to present Play Fest, a two-day festival of games and fun for all.
This is the first event of the team where they organise such a fest, as their earlier outings have mostly been part of mass festivals organised in the city. The events are being taken to the Pettah Open Auditorium where it will be held on September 13 and 15 in two sessions.
First would be the children’s camp, held from 10am to 12pm, where the young ones will be seen clay modelling, doodling, gaming in real life, and indulging in an array of activities conducted by professionals. The second session will be from 12pm to 1pm, titled the ‘Main Event’ when board and card games, Nerf battle, hot-wheels track experience, lego building, and soft archery will entice those who want an experience different from the otherwise routine Onam day-out.
Where: Pettah Open Auditorium
When: Sept 13 and 15
Contact : 9645263333