When earrings helped crack a ‘mystery body’ case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police probes into cases of unidentified dead bodies in a decayed state often hit a dead end, with little clues about the deceased person. However, there have been instances like the Chacko murder case of 1984, involving Kerala’s most wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, where identifying the charred body became crucial in cracking the mystery.

A decade ago, in a similar case, officers were initially left in the dark for over two weeks following the recovery of a body floating on the Periyar river. However, a breakthrough came when a senior reporter working with a Malayalam daily received crucial information from North Paravoor-based criminal lawyer V A Hakeem.

The info was passed on to the police, and that became a major turning point in solving the murder of 38-year-old lottery vendor named Baby, and the arrest of her live-in partner Babu aka ‘Japan’ Shaji.

It all began on November 14, 2014, when a sack was found floating on the Periyar, near the Kottapuram bridge on National Highway 66. A security guard in the vicinity alerted others, and it was brought to the riverbank. The sack was tied with a piece of cloth torn from a dhoti.

Upon opening it, people were shocked to find the body of a woman inside. The police were called to the spot, and a case of unnatural death was registered at the Kodungallur police station.