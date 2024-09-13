KSRTC salary distributed in single instalment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of Onam, KSRTC distributed salary in a single instalment for the first time in the last 18 months, on Thursday. It came as a relief for employees who had been facing uncertainties in the last couple of years during the festive season.

Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar said all efforts would be made to pay salaries on time and in single instalments next month onwards. KSRTC will use bank overdraft, collection money and government support to pay the salaries. The trade unions had earlier staged a protest against the delay in salary payment and denial of bonus at the KSRTC headquarters.