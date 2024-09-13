Thiruvananthapuram to host heritage congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thanalkoottam Society for Cultural Heritage has announced its plan to organise a heritage congress in Thiruvananthapuram.

Eminent historian Dr M. G. Sasibhooshan announced the programme at a function organised at the East Nada of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Thursday.

Historians Dr T P Shankarankutty Nair, Pratapan Kizhakkemadom, Shiv Sena Rajya Pramukh C Bhuvanachandran, Fort Ward Councillor Janaki Ammal, Congress leader K S Gopakumar, Special Public Prosecutor Vijaya Mohanan, Vinod Sen, Gopakumar, Ambika Amma, cultural activists Prof Kattur Narayanapillai, Dr S Rajasekaran Nair, cartoonist Harikumar, Sudarshan Karthika Parampil, and Anil Nedungode spoke at the function.