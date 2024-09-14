Super 100’s library seeks your ‘super’ support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It bears a similar title as that of Anand Kumar’s Super 30, an institute that has been featured globally for working with 30 students from the underprivileged section and chiselling them to be IIT material. Yet Super 100 is more classified than that. The priority is STEM education and the pool of talent has girls from coastal and tribal belts.

Among the many initiatives that the programme, a practical application of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme, has taken up is the effort to set up a library of 300-500 books on the district collectorate premises.

However, the collection drive has not picked up pace despite being launched last month, and only about 30 books have reached the facility.

“After Onam, we plan to approach forums such as Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and publishers to improve our collection,” says Tilsa S Lucas, the project coordinator.

The books being sought after are mostly concept-based, like science made easy or ones that explain maths in detail. “The collector’s Facebook post helped in getting some contributions,” says Anson P D Alexander, part of the project implementing group.

The Super 100 recently replenished its vacancy of 43 students that was created after the passing out of Plus Two students and transfer of students from other classes. They were selected after a screening process in July.