Three new showrooms of Al Muqtadir Jewellery Group opened in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Al Muqtadir Jewellery Group opened three new showrooms in Kallambalam. Al Barr- gold & diamond jewellery wholesale & retail, AT Tawwab gold diamond jewellery - gold bullion and AL Muntaqim manufacturing unit.

The opening was officiated by member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Abdhul Shukkoor Moulavi and founder chairman and CEO of Al Muqtadir gold & diamond manufacturing wholesale jewellery group, Muhammad Manzoor Abdul Salam.

Minister of Public Works & Tourism, P A Muhammad Riyas, inaugurated the ceremony online. The occasion was presided over by Muhammad Mansoor Abdul Salam and Gulzar Ahmed delivered the welcome address. The jewellery group is offering a special promotion across all its showrooms, with zero percentage making charges on all ornaments. The promotion includes popular collections such as Antique, Chettinad, Nagas, Kerala Fusion, Arabic Fusion, and the Maryam Elite Wedding Collection, available until September 22.

They are also offering a Rs 10,000 cashback on the purchase of 2 kg of bullion bars.

For customers of the gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing merchants association (GDJMMA), Al Muqtadir offers the lowest gold prices in Kerala.