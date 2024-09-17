Construction at Kanakakunnu palace irks greens, police halt work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction activities going on in areas surrounding the Kanakakunnu Palace as part of a major beautification project taken up by the public works department (PWD) have irked environment activists.

The activists allege that the works being undertaken are in violation of an existing Kerala High Court order, which restricts any kind of construction activities, hard landscaping, excavation, tree removal and demolition of structures within the compound and inside the historically significant Kanakakunnu Palace. They have lodged a complaint with the Museum police station seeking action.

“The construction activities are strategically being planned under the cover of the Onam event when the palace premises are inaccessible to the public. This is clear violation of the HC order,” said Sanjeev S J of Environmental Protection and Research Council (EPRC), who lodged the police complaint.

He alleged that the authorities demolished heritage structures and are attempting to construct a wall surrounding the palace.

“They should not be doing this without the permission of Art and Heritage Commission,” Sanjeev said.

Meanwhile, the Museum police has halted the ongoing construction works in view of the complaint.