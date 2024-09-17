Road accidents on Thiruvonam day claim five lives in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as five people were killed in three separate road accidents in the capital district on Thiruvonam day. Three youngsters died after their bikes collided with each other at Kurakkanni near Varkala by 11.15 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Anandabose, 19, and Adithyan,19, of Edava and Jishnu, 20, of Punnamoodu. Anandabose and Adithyan were travelling in one bike, while Jishu was travelling in the other bike.

The Varkala police said apart from Anandabose and Adithyan, one more person was travelling with them, while Jishnu was also accompanied by another person. The two have sustained serious head injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

During the time of the accident, both the bikes were apparently moving at a high speed, the police said.

One of the bikes had a head-on collision with the other while overtaking another vehicle. The three died on the spot.

The headlamp of one of the bikes was not working and that could’ve caused the accident, added police sources.

In another accident at Sasthavattom, a 45-year-old man died after a bike rammed into an Onam celebration.

The deceased has been identified as Shaiju. The bike that was driven by a Perunguzhi native was moving at a high speed and rammed into the crowd that was celebrating Onam.

Shaiju was hit by the bike and fell a few metres away in the impact of the crash. Though he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved.

Sources said three people were travelling in the bike and the person, who drove the bike, sustained serious injuries.

A 27-year-old youth died in another road accident near Kazhakootam on Sunday.

Pound Kadavu native Anuraj died after he lost control over his bike and crashed against a tree on the divider.