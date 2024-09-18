‘Daylight robbery’: Parking fee collectors overcharge visitors in tourist spots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what’s alleged to be a scam, private parking fee collectors are illegally fleecing city residents and vacationers visiting popular tourist spots such as Kanakakunnu Palace and Museum.

Social observers accuse the corporation and the police of turning a blind eye even as unauthorised individuals, posing as traffic wardens, have been extorting exorbitant parking fees from the public.

Visitors to the Kanakakunnu Palace premises are being charged Rs 20 for two-wheelers and Rs 50 for cars for curbside parking, far above the official rates set by the corporation.

“This is daylight robbery,” said Vinod K, a local resident who parked his vehicle in the byroad between the Kerala Water Authority (KW) premises and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) office.

“There is no uniformity in the parking fees collected across the city; Rs 20 for two-wheeler parking is too much. We are forced to pay this for maybe having a tea that costs only Rs 10 from a wayside shop. Moreover, there are no details of the official body concerned on the receipt I got from a warden. When I asked who was responsible for collecting the fee, the warden had no answer.”