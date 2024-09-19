Kerala government to conduct family budget survey in a bid to revise minimum wages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A family budget survey will be conducted in the state as part of revising minimum wages in different sectors. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday gave sanction to a proposal from the Economics and Statistics Department on conducting the survey to prepare a new Consumer Price Index.

A state-level Consumer Price Index Revision Committee will be formed to oversee the survey, said a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting. New posts will be created for the survey for a period of 18 months. They include one each deputy director, and research assistant, and two posts of LD Compiler/LD Typist.

The posts will be filled through redeployment. Twenty-two field workers will be appointed for a period of 18 months. They will be given Rs 600 as daily wage. The new CPI will be used to revise the wages for workers covered under The Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

Assembly session

The meeting also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the 12th session of the 15th KLA from October 4.

JFMC courts

The meeting decided to upgrade six mobile courts as regular Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts. The mobile courts are those in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. As many as 21 new posts will be created. Sixteen posts sanctioned in criminal courts will be converted.

Homoeo dispensary

A homoeo dispensary will be started in Aluva municipality under the Karunya programme of the National Ayush Mission.

Handicrafts Development

G S Santhosh will be appointed as managing director of Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala.

Administrative sanction was given for acquiring 20 cents for Cyber Park, Kozhikode. The meeting regularised the decision to give dredged spoil from the Ashtamudi Backwaters for the development of National Highway- 66 free of cost. The spoil should be used only for the NH-66 work. Exemption will be given in royalty and seigniorage charge.