Gymkhana, where Mohanlal once trained, lands in crisis

“Recently, a 92-year-old man, now settled in America, returned with assistance to revisit the gym. Though he could barely walk, he came to relive his old memories.”

Interestingly, the name ‘Veera Kerala’ was given by freedom fighter and poet Bodheswaran, father of the renowned poet Sugathakumari, during the Travancore royal era – well before the official formation of the state of Kerala. This is documented in S Guptan Nair’s autobiography, Manasasmarami.

Gym secretary V K Ashok Kumar joins the conversation, highlighting that the gymkhana’s members once served as volunteers for major events in the city. “They also were active during the plague outbreak and engaged in relief efforts,” he adds.

The gym continues to operate under its traditional system, with strict hours maintained by watcher V K Sukumaran, affectionately called Thangu chettan. The gym is open from 5.30am to 9am and from 4pm to 8.30 pm.

Thangu has been the gym’s watcher for the past 60 years. He fondly recalls a young man who regularly came for training between 1977 and 1978. This young man, with his strong build and thick beard, was consistent and aced in several wrestling competitions. “Yes, our very own Mohanlal,” he beams.

Veera Kerala Gymkhana charges only a nominal fee of Rs 350 a month. Unlike modern gyms, there is no advanced equipment or air conditioning at this gymkhana.

Housed in a tin-roofed structure on government land in Vanchiyoor, it also offers space for exercise under the shade of green trees in the courtyard. The gym is open only to men, and items such as protein powder are not encouraged here. The diet plan usually consists of locally available items, says Krishnakumar, who has served as Kerala Sports Council’s chief coach.

Ashok chips in that equipment for rope climbing, metal dumbbells, horizontal and parallel bars, etc., which are now uncommon in most gyms, are still used here. “We do have modern equipment as well,” he adds.

“We have a separate area for wrestling. Years ago, this gymkhana was a prominent venue for wrestling matches, but today, only memories of its glorious past remain. The new generation shows little interest in wrestling. But many people, especially students, come here for training in powerlifting, bodybuilding, and fitness routines because of the affordable fee structure.”

Currently, the gym is facing a crisis. “The gym has been operating on government-leased land. We used to pay the rent on time with whatever funds we had. But now, we have been asked to clear pending dues at once, and that too at a commercial rate – that’s about `1.8 crore,” says Ashok.

“We have appealed to the government, requesting a reduction in the lease amount. The matter is with the land acquisition department. We are awaiting its report.”

Meanwhile, the trust is reaching out to former members of the gym to organise an event to celebrate its 100th anniversary.