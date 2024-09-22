Injured puppy christened Rosa, surgeries postponed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seriously injured puppy which has been battling for its life after it was inflicted with multiple fractures by a Valiyavila resident named Venugopalan Nair, has been named Rosa in memory of US Civil Rights hero Rosa Parks. The puppy was supposed to undergo multiple surgeries on Friday at the state government-run Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital, Kudapanakunnu. But owing to infection, surgeon Dr R Anoop postponed the surgeries for next week.

The black-coloured female puppy is scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries on its fractured jaw, broken thigh and hip bones within the next three days. Her protector S S Aravindan, an assistant professor in a government college in Malappuram, had come down to visit his parents and family members at Mannarathala Balakrishnan Road at Valiyavila under Vattiyoorkavu Police station limits.

But his life changed overnight when one of his neighbours, Venugopalan Nair beat the puppy on September 16 which was sleeping along with its stray mother without any provocation. Aravindan told TNIE that he felt that the name of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks, best known for her crucial role in the Montgomery bus boycott, felt most suitable to the puppy.

“Our little Rosa is a fighter by all means. We didn’t expect her to survive the ordeal. The recovery is slow, but she is slightly able to drink milk. When we took her to the multi-specialty veterinary hospital on Friday, Dr Anoop advised us to wait for three more days so that her infection comes down,” said Aravindan.

Dr Anoop had fixed a tube on Rosa’s jaw on Friday hoping she could be tube-fed. Rosa has been unable to close her mouth ever since Venugopalan Nair beat her black and blue. But by the time Rosa got back to her new home at Valiyavila, the tube got loose.