Twist, pop & create

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Balloons. Floating bubbles of joy. The must-have for parties. The sight of which brightens all faces, both young and old. But could one do more with these colourful creations?

This was the question that prodded K K Shijina 10 years ago. Driven by a desire to create something beyond conventional party decorations, she stumbled into the magical world of balloon art, a not-so-common field.

Over the years, she developed her skills by watching online tutorials and adapting techniques, eventually creating her unique brand of balloon artistry. Today, Shijina is the recipient of the Best Ballon Artist Award instituted by Rotary International, and the Yuva Prathibha Puraskar.

What’s more? The 36-year-old’s name has already been etched in several record books, including the Asia and India Book of Records and the Magic Book of Records.

She has been entertaining many with her skills through various stage shows and television programmes. Now, she is coming with workshops for kids.

For Shijina, balloon art goes beyond entertainment. She sees it as a tool to develop essential skills in children, including hand-eye coordination, concentration, and motor skills.

“Even children with special needs can benefit from balloon art. I have seen a lot of development in the children who participated in my workshops,” she says.