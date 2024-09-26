Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park to organise Bio Connect 2024 conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP) will organise “Bio Connect 2024”, an international conclave to promote investment in life science research and development sector of Kerala. The two-day event will be held at Hyatt Regency here on September 27 and 28. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the conclave would bring together industry leaders, innovators, and delegates from different parts of the world. It will be a boost to the Bio 360 Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 9.30 am on September 27. Health Minister Veena George and Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella will be the chief guests.

The conclave will feature a series of panel discussions. The topics include life sciences industry in Kerala, global trends, nutraceuticals and agrifoods, healthcare device innovation, vaccine and pharmaceutical sectors, and the impact of AI and genetics. International speakers include Prof. Hollidt, CEO of Invent Diagnostica, Germany; Joanne Lant, MD of Lantmedical, UK; Dr Sam Whitehouse; and Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC. Prominent Indian speakers include K V Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences, and Alok Khettry, COO of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

The second day will see addresses by Dr Raj K Shirumalla, Director of the National Biopharma Mission; and Prof. T Ramaswamy, former Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the lead-up to the conclave, a special delegation from various industry bodies will visit the Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26. Five Kerala-based startups will have the opportunity to present their innovative ideas to potential investors during the conclave.