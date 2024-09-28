Knowledge-based society is goal, says Kerala CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is preparing itself to become a knowledge-based society integrating healthcare, industry and research, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“The Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram is pivotal to this vision, and we are planning to establish similar hubs across the state to drive this agenda forward,” he said.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the second edition of the Bio Connect Life Sciences Conference on Friday. “The government will establish centres of excellence in microbiomes, nutraceuticals, and genome research to facilitate early disease detection and prevention. The state’s focus on research and development is part of a strategy to become a hub for innovation, bridging healthcare with industry,” he said.

The event, hosted by Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP), was attended by prominent researchers, industry leaders and innovators. The state government is taking proactive measures to make the state a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in life sciences.

The state’s resilience in overcoming health crises such as Nipah and Covid outbreaks helped it emerge as a leader in healthcare and biotechnology, he said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the inaugural function. Kerala’s rise to the top of the Ease of Doing Business rankings underscores our commitment to building a favourable investment climate, said Rajeeve.

“The state will establish a CSIR-NIIST Centre for Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship at Bio 360 Life Sciences Park. It will focus on promoting scientific research and the conversion of discoveries into commercial ventures. Kerala’s contribution to the country’s medical equipment output is 25% and it will be doubled in the coming years,” he said.

Health Minister Veena George said Kerala’s successful handling of crises like Nipah and Covid has set a national benchmark for public health response. Kerala will become a global hub for life sciences under the ‘One Health’ initiative which integrates human, animal, and environmental health, she said.