The guppy story: School gives fish in exchange for empty plastic bottles in T'puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a novel eco-conservation initiative, a government school at Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram has devised a project that rids plastic waste and also ensures vector control in water-bodies in the locality.

Under the project, two guppy fishes are provided to students of Government VHSS, Vithura, who hand over 10 empty plastic drinking water bottles. Named ‘Pathu Kuppikk Randu Guppy’, the project is the brainchild of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in the school’s VHSE section.

“The guppy fishes feed on mosquito larvae in water-bodies and helps in controlling various diseases spread by it. The plastic bottles collected are remodelled into waste bins and are kept in all classrooms and other areas of the campus to ensure zero littering,” said Arun V P, VHSE-NSS programme officer of the school.

The ‘Pathu Kuppikk Randu Guppy’ project is among the three initiatives launched by the VHSE-NSS unit this year. The NSS volunteers had earlier raised funds to set up a tailoring unit for a homemaker in the locality.

The unit had produced over 1,000 cloth bags which were distributed among the local community ahead of Onam season as part of a project named ‘Plastic carry bag-free Onam in Vithura.’

The proceeds from the sale of the cloth bags will be donated towards the NSS directorate’s project to build 150 houses for those rendered homeless in the Wayanad landslide. The NSS volunteers will also raise awareness in Vithura and nearby localities on the need to shun the use of plastic bags and switch to eco-friendly cloth bags.

The NSS volunteers had also come up with another eco-friendly project named ‘Ente Mashippena’ to promote the use of ink pens and dissuade the use of plastic ball point pens that are discarded after use.

“The pens and ink will be distributed to all UP and High School students of the nearby Government High School, Anappara. The school was chosen as majority of the students are from humble background,” Arun said.