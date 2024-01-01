Cost-sharing of NH projects: CM Vijayan likely to hold talks with Gadkari

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, a breakthrough in the decision on the cost-sharing of NH projects in the state is likely to happen soon.

With the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari slated to arrive in the state on January 5, sources close to the state government said an unofficial meeting would be held between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Gadkari, and a final decision was expected to be made for resolving the crisis.

“The proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the capital, Kollam-Shenkottai NH via Kadampattukonam and follow-up discussions on NH 66 are possible topics of discussion,” sources said. The Union minister will be arriving to inaugurate various NH and state highway projects. As per the schedule, Nitin Gadkari will reach Kasaragod around 11.45 am from Mangaluru. He will inaugurate the various NH projects, including the Mukkola-Karode NH 66 section, ground breaking of Enchakkal flyover, Thiruvallam service bridge, and Anayara underpass in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other projects that will be launched in Kasaragod are construction of three low vehicular underpasses on the four-lane Walayar-Vadakkencherry stretch of NH 544, construction of a vehicular underpass and two lower vehicular underpasses on the four-lane Wadakkanchery-Thrissur stretch of NH 544, construction of two vehicular underpasses, three lower vehicular underpasses, and a foot over bridge at the four-lane Thrissur-Angamaly-Edappally stretch of NH 544, and widening of Edamon-Kollam section of NH 744 and Neeleshwaram railway overbridge. After the inauguration, Gadkari will fly to Kochi to travel to Idukki. Later, Gadkari will inaugurate the upgraded two-lane Munnar-Bodimettu road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway and Cheruthoni bridge in Idukki.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said that the state has to take a call.

They also expressed hope that the construction of ORR and Kollam-Shenkottai NH could begin before March 31, 2024. So far, 40% of the preliminary work on land acquisition as part of the 3D notification has been completed in 11 villages.

Earlier, all proceedings related to the ORR and Kollam-Shenkottai projects were stopped by the NHAI due to fund-sharing issues between the state and the Centre. Three months ago, the chief minister wrote a letter to Gadkari seeking an exemption in funding for the two projects as the state is facing a severe financial crisis.

For the ORR project, the state has also sought the Centre’s permission to make the road a 60-metre-wide highway instead of a 45-metre-wide road as proposed by the NHAI. However, the Centre has not responded to the request so far. The state government had agreed to spend 50% of the fund on the land acquisition for the projects, while the Centre was expected to fund the remaining half. However, later the state government requested the Centre to reduce the state’s share to 25%.

