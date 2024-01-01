Muraleedharan takes a dig at CM’s speech on Palestine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said it was time to introspect if Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings is being implemented in the state where he was born. He was speaking at a meeting in connection with the 91st Sivagiri pilgrimage on Sunday.

Murladheeran’s remark is seen as a response to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech the other day at Sivagiri that blood would not have flowed on the streets of Palestine had the light of Guru’s teachings fallen on that soil.

“The Guru had taught that no living being should be harmed. This, in a state where breaking the head of another person using a plant pot, is now termed as ‘rescue effort’,” Muraleedharan said in an apparent reference to CPM supporters attacking workers of Opposition parties who protested against the Nava Kerala Sadas.

