Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Muraleedharan takes a dig at CM’s speech on Palestine

“The Guru had taught that no living being should be harmed. This, in a state where breaking the head of another person using a plant pot, is now termed as ‘rescue effort’,” Muraleedharan said.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Union Minister V Muraleedharan . (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said it was time to introspect if Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings is being implemented in the state where he was born. He was speaking at a meeting in connection with the 91st Sivagiri pilgrimage on Sunday.

Murladheeran’s remark is seen as a response to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech the other day at Sivagiri that blood would not have flowed on the streets of Palestine had the light of Guru’s teachings fallen on that soil.

“The Guru had taught that no living being should be harmed. This, in a state where breaking the head of another person using a plant pot, is now termed as ‘rescue effort’,” Muraleedharan said in an apparent reference to CPM supporters attacking workers of Opposition parties who protested against the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Pinarayi Vijayan Palestine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp