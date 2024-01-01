Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prathidhwani Qisa film fest registration open till January 7 

Best actor, actress and cinematographer will be recognised with special awards. Register through the link http://prathidhwani.org/Qisa2023. 

Published: 01st January 2024

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Registrations are open till January 7 for the IT employees’ film festival, Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival, PQFF ‘23, organised by the IT employees’ welfare organisation, Prathidhwani. PQFF, entering into its 12th consecutive year, is an event open to all employees in the major IT hubs of Kerala - Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark, along with IT employees from across the nation. Selected films will be screened at Technopark Thiruvananthapuram. 

More than 400 short films directed by IT employees have been screened at the Qisa Film Festival in the previous years. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Short Film, Second Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. 

For more information, contact Garlin Vincent, festival director (7559072582); Rohith, convenor, Technopark (8943802456); Anas Bin Azees, convenor, Infopark (8848424404); and Pyarelal M, convenor, Cyberpark (8547872972).

IT employees’ film festival Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival

