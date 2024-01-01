Roads under smart city project in district to be completed by April: P A Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The quality upgrade of various roads in the capital would be completed on schedule, said PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The minister was speaking after visiting and evaluating the construction works of various roads included in the Smart City Mission project on Sunday. Riyas said that the work on 38 roads under the smart city project was being completed under the responsibility of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

The contract for the road works was initially given to a separate entity. However, they were not able to complete the work on time, causing huge crisis. Subsequently, the state government intervened and excluded them from the project. Manaveeyam Veedhi and Kalabhavan Mani Road were completed by taking steps to overcome the objections raised. Althara-Chenthitta Road will be completed to BM and BC standards, including a cycleway.

“Activities are being coordinated by assigning duties to the officials and ministerial review meetings are held to ensure the completion of works by April 2024. In the case of the demolition of roads for drinking water pipelines, the departments concerned will be responsible for road restoration,” Riyas said.

The minister further said that the New Year celebrations organised under the aegis of the tourism department were gaining acceptance. KRFB CEO M Ashok Kumar and project engineer K Jayapalan also were part of the visit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The quality upgrade of various roads in the capital would be completed on schedule, said PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. The minister was speaking after visiting and evaluating the construction works of various roads included in the Smart City Mission project on Sunday. Riyas said that the work on 38 roads under the smart city project was being completed under the responsibility of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). The contract for the road works was initially given to a separate entity. However, they were not able to complete the work on time, causing huge crisis. Subsequently, the state government intervened and excluded them from the project. Manaveeyam Veedhi and Kalabhavan Mani Road were completed by taking steps to overcome the objections raised. Althara-Chenthitta Road will be completed to BM and BC standards, including a cycleway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Activities are being coordinated by assigning duties to the officials and ministerial review meetings are held to ensure the completion of works by April 2024. In the case of the demolition of roads for drinking water pipelines, the departments concerned will be responsible for road restoration,” Riyas said. The minister further said that the New Year celebrations organised under the aegis of the tourism department were gaining acceptance. KRFB CEO M Ashok Kumar and project engineer K Jayapalan also were part of the visit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp