City gears up to explore the marvels of science

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In immersive model of the universe, a replica of the HMS Beagle central to Darwin’s theory of evolution, a life-size dinosaur skeleton model, an engaging exploration of the human body, and many more thrilling flaunts are all set to immerse the capital city in an experience that may linger on for a long time if not a lifetime.

The exhibits will be displayed in a 2.5-lakh sq.ft area in what is being pitted as Asia’s first and largest curated science festival, the Global Science Festival of Kerala (GSFK). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the month-long festival at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal, on January 15.

The festival, with contributions from international and national entities such as the US Consulate General, the British Council, and the German Consulate, will feature installations such as ‘Museum of the Moon’ and ‘Mars’ by British artist Luke Jerram, ‘Molecular Animation’ by animator Drew Berry, and ‘Water Matters’ by Dr Douglas Herman, among others.

Science enthusiasts will get chances to explore the night sky with the expo arranging special observation sessions. The festival is to be held in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), and Amuseum ArtScience, a body of science enthusiasts.

That apart, various organisations such as APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Institute of Advanced Virology, and Kerala Startup Mission, are also part of the organising team. “Ticket sales have started, and we’re witnessing an overwhelming response from people. There is a noticeable trend of large group bookings. The exhibition is designed in a self-explanatory mode,” Ajith Kumar, Amuseum trustee, says.

About 50,000 visitors are expected on a single day. To ensure a well-organised event, professional security systems and dedicated volunteers will be in place. The call for volunteers is open on the GSFK website. For in-depth explanations, volunteers from science institutes will be employed.

Apart from these programmes, the festival will feature a marine aquarium, science conferences, public lectures, seminars, conclaves, citizen science initiatives, a food festival organised by the All-Kerala Caterers’ Association, and a trade fair.

The speciality of the event is the festival complex designed with disabled-friendly ramps. The organisers say the festival requires a minimum of 8 hours for a comprehensive experience.

Cultural events

Entertainment programmes include a stage show by the international indie band Bani Hills, performances by Nandita Das, Padmapriya, Navya Nair, Methil Devika, Asha Sarath, Roopa Ravindran, Paris Laxmi, Meera Nair, and Mahalakshmi. Musical performances by Sithara Krishnakumar and the ‘Oorali’ band will also be on the platter.

Transportation

With an anticipated audience of over 10 lakh visitors from Kerala and beyond, the festival offers parking for approximately 500 vehicles and will arrange bus services from major centres in the city to the festival complex.

Ticketing Details

Tickets for the GSFK are priced at Rs 250 for adults and C150 for those under 18. Two-day tickets are available at Rs 400 and Rs 250 for adults and those under 18, respectively. Entry is complimentary for differently abled individuals and children below 10 years. School groups of over 30 students can avail themselves of tickets at Rs 100 per person.Bookings are available on the website www.gsfk.org and through Federal Bank.

