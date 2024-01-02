Committee constituted for smooth conduct of ‘Samaragni’ yatra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state leadership has constituted an eleven-member organising committee for the smooth conduct of the ‘Samaragni’ yatra.

The yatra, organised jointly by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, will commence on January 21.

KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MLA T Siddique, Political Affairs Committee member K C Joseph, MLAs A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil, former MLAs Joseph Vazhakkan and V S Sivakumar, KPCC general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan, general secretary K Jayant, N Subramanian and Bindu Krishna are the members of the committee.

The first sitting of the committee will be held at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. V D Satheesan, CWC leader Ramesh Chennithla, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan, and UDF convener M M Hassan will also attend the programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state leadership has constituted an eleven-member organising committee for the smooth conduct of the ‘Samaragni’ yatra. The yatra, organised jointly by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, will commence on January 21. KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MLA T Siddique, Political Affairs Committee member K C Joseph, MLAs A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil, former MLAs Joseph Vazhakkan and V S Sivakumar, KPCC general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan, general secretary K Jayant, N Subramanian and Bindu Krishna are the members of the committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first sitting of the committee will be held at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. V D Satheesan, CWC leader Ramesh Chennithla, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan, and UDF convener M M Hassan will also attend the programme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp