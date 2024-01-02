Committee constituted for smooth conduct of ‘Samaragni’ yatra
The yatra, organised jointly by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, will commence on January 21.
Published: 02nd January 2024 09:41 AM | Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:41 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state leadership has constituted an eleven-member organising committee for the smooth conduct of the ‘Samaragni’ yatra.
KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MLA T Siddique, Political Affairs Committee member K C Joseph, MLAs A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil, former MLAs Joseph Vazhakkan and V S Sivakumar, KPCC general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan, general secretary K Jayant, N Subramanian and Bindu Krishna are the members of the committee.
The first sitting of the committee will be held at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. V D Satheesan, CWC leader Ramesh Chennithla, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan, and UDF convener M M Hassan will also attend the programme.