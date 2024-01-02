Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Couple found hanging at residence in Muthuvila

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple was found hanging at their residence at Muthuvila in Pangode police station limits on Monday. Krishnan Achary, 65, and his wife Vasantha Kumari, 57, were found hanging in the toilet and bathroom, respectively. 

The Pangode police said the two were living with their son Saji and daughter-in-law. Saji and his wife had gone to her family on New Year’s Eve. Saji rang up his parents on Monday morning, but they did not pick up the calls. 

He soon told his relative living nearby to check on them, who found the two hanging. The police said they suspect it could be a case of suicide and ruled out other angles. 

“We have just started the probe. The autopsy was completed. We are awaiting the detailed postmortem report. There is no foul play in the incident and we suspect that the two took their own lives,” said a police source. The source added that Krishnan had cardiac issues in the past, while Kumari was suffering from various ailments, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy and a funeral was held.

