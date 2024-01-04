Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Five new coir products launched in Thiruvananthapuram

The new products are Coco Aura, Digital Coir Runnage Meter, Coir Divider, Trichopith and Coconurture.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve

Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the state saw a commendable increase in coir production and procurement. He was speaking after launching five new products developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

The new products are Coco Aura, Digital Coir Runnage Meter, Coir Divider, Trichopith and Coconurture. The specialities of Coir Divider, to be used in road construction, are less requirement of land, capacity to absorb water and beautification. Coco Aura is an air freshener made of coir pith and essential oil extracted from plants. The Digital Coir Runnage Meter will help in determining the runnage (length in metres per kg of coir yarn) in one minute. Coco Nurture is an organic plant mixture. 

MLA V K Prasanth presided over. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, Pathirappally ward councillor M S Kasthuri, Coirfed president T K Devakumar, KSCWWFB chairman K K Ganeshan and Coir Development Department director Anie Jula Thomas attended.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve Thiruvananthapuram coir production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp