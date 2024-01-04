Five new coir products launched in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the state saw a commendable increase in coir production and procurement. He was speaking after launching five new products developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The new products are Coco Aura, Digital Coir Runnage Meter, Coir Divider, Trichopith and Coconurture. The specialities of Coir Divider, to be used in road construction, are less requirement of land, capacity to absorb water and beautification. Coco Aura is an air freshener made of coir pith and essential oil extracted from plants. The Digital Coir Runnage Meter will help in determining the runnage (length in metres per kg of coir yarn) in one minute. Coco Nurture is an organic plant mixture.

MLA V K Prasanth presided over. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, Pathirappally ward councillor M S Kasthuri, Coirfed president T K Devakumar, KSCWWFB chairman K K Ganeshan and Coir Development Department director Anie Jula Thomas attended.

