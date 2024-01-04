Sreenarayanaguru Open University gets UGC approval for six more courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved six more programmes of the Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU), taking the total number of its approved Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses to 28. Bachelor of Computer Applications, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Nano Entrepreneurship, MA Public Administration and MA Political Science are the newly approved courses.

SGOU is the first university in the country to offer a UGC-approved course on Nano Entrepreneurship at the undergraduate level, the varsity said in a release.

Students of the course can achieve twin goals of obtaining a degree and gaining entrepreneurial training. With the rollout of the six courses, all such programmes offered by other state universities will fall under SGOUs’ ambit, the varsity said.

