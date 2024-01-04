Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sreenarayanaguru Open University gets UGC approval for six more courses

SGOU is the first university in the country to offer a UGC-approved course on Nano Entrepreneurship at the undergraduate level, the varsity said in a release.

Published: 04th January 2024 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved six more programmes of the Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU), taking the total number of its approved Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses to 28. Bachelor of Computer Applications, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Nano Entrepreneurship, MA Public Administration and MA Political Science are the newly approved courses.

SGOU is the first university in the country to offer a UGC-approved course on Nano Entrepreneurship at the undergraduate level, the varsity said in a release.

Students of the course can achieve twin goals of obtaining a degree and gaining entrepreneurial training. With the rollout of the six courses, all such programmes offered by other state universities will fall under SGOUs’ ambit, the varsity said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreenarayanaguru Open University UGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp