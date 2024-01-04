Three arrested for house attacks at Kunnukuzhy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have arrested three people in connection with an attack on two houses at Poochedivila colony near Kunnukuzhy in the early hours of Tuesday.

Biju Lal, his son Akhil Lal and their relative Nikhil were arrested under non-bailable sections and remanded in judicial custody. The house of CPM local leader Manu Venugopal and his ancestral house had come under attack. The police said nine people in the gang orchestrated the violence and all of them are relatives.

“Four identified accused are yet to be arrested. Two more accused are yet to be identified,” said police sources. The police ruled out the allegation that the assailants were involved in drug peddling. As per the police, there have been altercations between Manu and Biju Lal over the latter not tying up his pet dog. Manu was recently chased by the dog following which he entered into a verbal duel with Biju Lal.

The police said after the tussle on Monday morning, Biju warned of a strong repercussion and conducted the house attacks on Tuesday early morning with the assistance of his relatives.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have arrested three people in connection with an attack on two houses at Poochedivila colony near Kunnukuzhy in the early hours of Tuesday. Biju Lal, his son Akhil Lal and their relative Nikhil were arrested under non-bailable sections and remanded in judicial custody. The house of CPM local leader Manu Venugopal and his ancestral house had come under attack. The police said nine people in the gang orchestrated the violence and all of them are relatives. “Four identified accused are yet to be arrested. Two more accused are yet to be identified,” said police sources. The police ruled out the allegation that the assailants were involved in drug peddling. As per the police, there have been altercations between Manu and Biju Lal over the latter not tying up his pet dog. Manu was recently chased by the dog following which he entered into a verbal duel with Biju Lal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police said after the tussle on Monday morning, Biju warned of a strong repercussion and conducted the house attacks on Tuesday early morning with the assistance of his relatives. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp