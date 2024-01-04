Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three arrested for house attacks at Kunnukuzhy

The police ruled out the allegation that the assailants were involved in drug peddling.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Museum police have arrested three people in connection with an attack on two houses at Poochedivila colony near Kunnukuzhy in the early hours of Tuesday.

Biju Lal, his son Akhil Lal and their relative Nikhil were arrested under non-bailable sections and remanded in judicial custody.  The house of CPM local leader Manu Venugopal and his ancestral house had come under  attack. The police said nine people in the gang orchestrated the violence and all of them are relatives.

“Four identified accused are yet to be arrested. Two more accused are yet to be identified,” said police sources. The police ruled out the allegation that the assailants were involved in drug peddling. As per the police, there have been altercations between Manu and Biju Lal over the latter not tying up his pet dog. Manu was recently chased by the dog following which he entered into a verbal duel with Biju Lal.

The police said after the tussle on Monday morning, Biju warned of a strong repercussion and conducted the house attacks on Tuesday early morning with the assistance of his relatives.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
house attacks Kunnukuzhy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp