Kerala central school sports meet from tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Central School Sports Meet, exclusively for students of CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools, will be held at Calicut University Stadium at Thenhipalam on January 5 and 6.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the sports meet at 9.30 AM on January 5. Calicut University vice-chancellor M K Jayaraj and CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari will be the chief guests.

The event, organised under the aegis of the Kerala State Sports Council, is expected to witness the participation of around 1,600 students across the state.

The meet will be held in three categories - Under 19, Under 17 and Under 14. Running races of 100, 200, 400 and 800 metres, long jump, high jump, shot put and relay (4x100 and 4x400) are the events scheduled. Athletes who had won first, second and third prizes at the district level are competing at the state level.

“The sports meet is aimed at identifying and encouraging sporting talents among students in schools affiliated to national boards. The winners and participants will be given certificates by the state sports council,” said Indira Rajan, of the National Council of CBSE Schools, who is also the general convener of the event.

