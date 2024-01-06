Stilling a street with breathing

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi in the capital paused for a while, as 30 people, including children, staged a flash mob and then turned tranquil to let the space be filled with the slow hum of their breathing as soothing music guided their meditation.

The unique event was organised by the Art of Living (AoL) Youth volunteers this week to promote the theme of ‘Drug-free Kerala’. As a sequel to this, a youth summit titled ‘Vibes EduYouth Summit’, where AoL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will participate to further the cause, will be held at Nishagandhi, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 16.

The summit is being organised by the volunteers of the AoL foundation in Thiruvananthapuram district. Setting the tone for the summit, the flashmob not only entertained people but also inspired about 100 spectators to sit in meditation on both sides of Manaveeyam Veedhi. The result was a stillness and a subdued silence that is not often the hallmark of the bustling street.

“The youth, often portrayed negatively nowadays and unfairly so, responded very positively. I think it proves their openness to try new things and willingness to approach life with a nimble mind,” Kavitha Niroop, an AoL Youth member says. The foundation has plans to take this initiative to popular youth hangouts in the city.

“The core message that we want to convey is that happiness and excitement in life can be achieved without resorting to substance abuse. Meditation and breathing are paths that could lead to long-lasting peace,” Kavitha says.

She highlights the significance of promoting sustainable happiness, stating, “People should be aware of ways to find happiness without causing physical or mental harm to oneself for temporary relief.” Many participants who sat in meditation and observed their breathing for the first time found it a positive experience. One says, “I feel relaxed, and also feel my mind reflecting that relaxation.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi in the capital paused for a while, as 30 people, including children, staged a flash mob and then turned tranquil to let the space be filled with the slow hum of their breathing as soothing music guided their meditation. The unique event was organised by the Art of Living (AoL) Youth volunteers this week to promote the theme of ‘Drug-free Kerala’. As a sequel to this, a youth summit titled ‘Vibes EduYouth Summit’, where AoL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will participate to further the cause, will be held at Nishagandhi, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 16. The summit is being organised by the volunteers of the AoL foundation in Thiruvananthapuram district. Setting the tone for the summit, the flashmob not only entertained people but also inspired about 100 spectators to sit in meditation on both sides of Manaveeyam Veedhi. The result was a stillness and a subdued silence that is not often the hallmark of the bustling street. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The youth, often portrayed negatively nowadays and unfairly so, responded very positively. I think it proves their openness to try new things and willingness to approach life with a nimble mind,” Kavitha Niroop, an AoL Youth member says. The foundation has plans to take this initiative to popular youth hangouts in the city. “The core message that we want to convey is that happiness and excitement in life can be achieved without resorting to substance abuse. Meditation and breathing are paths that could lead to long-lasting peace,” Kavitha says. She highlights the significance of promoting sustainable happiness, stating, “People should be aware of ways to find happiness without causing physical or mental harm to oneself for temporary relief.” Many participants who sat in meditation and observed their breathing for the first time found it a positive experience. One says, “I feel relaxed, and also feel my mind reflecting that relaxation.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp