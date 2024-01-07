 Excise seize 80 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram, three arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise sleuths on Saturday seized 80 kg of ganja that was being smuggled in a car and arrested three people, who were in the car.

The seizure was made during a vehicle check at Anavoor in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The arrested have been identified as Sibin Raj, Gokul Krishna and Arun Kumar.

The first two are residents of Koovalassery in Maranalloor panchayat, while Arun hails from Mannadikonam near Ooruttambalam.

Two other men, identified as Aneesh and Brahman, were travelling in the car but managed to evade arrest after fleeing from the excise men.

The arrest was made after the excise state enforcement squad received information about the smuggling.

