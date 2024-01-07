Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt urged to modernise cashew sector

The experts also gave recommendations to improve the livelihood of cashew workers.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

cashew nuts, cashews

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member expert committee formed for the comprehensive development of the cashew sector has submitted its report to the government. The report handed over to Industries Minister P Rajeeve recommended the government to facilitate the sale of premium brand cashews. Mechanisation and modernisation of the sector and expanding cashew cultivation to more areas are other suggestions.

“Mechanisation should be done in phases without causing loss to existing workers. It will help reduce losses during processing. Research activities should be facilitated with the support of institutions like the IIT and NIT. Expanding the cashew cultivation to government land will also help the sector immensely,” the report said. 

The experts also gave recommendations to improve the livelihood of cashew workers. Selling Kollam and Kerala cashews utilising the GI tag was another important suggestion by the panel. 

The committee consisted of S Venkataraman, associate professor in strategic management at IIM Kozhikode; A Alexander, Kerala Cashew Board CMD; S Jayamohan, chairman, Cashew  Development Corporation; N R Joy, former head of industry and infrastructure division in the State Planning Board; N Ajith Kumar, director, Centre for Social Economic and Environment Studies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp