Govt urged to modernise cashew sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member expert committee formed for the comprehensive development of the cashew sector has submitted its report to the government. The report handed over to Industries Minister P Rajeeve recommended the government to facilitate the sale of premium brand cashews. Mechanisation and modernisation of the sector and expanding cashew cultivation to more areas are other suggestions.

“Mechanisation should be done in phases without causing loss to existing workers. It will help reduce losses during processing. Research activities should be facilitated with the support of institutions like the IIT and NIT. Expanding the cashew cultivation to government land will also help the sector immensely,” the report said.

The experts also gave recommendations to improve the livelihood of cashew workers. Selling Kollam and Kerala cashews utilising the GI tag was another important suggestion by the panel.

The committee consisted of S Venkataraman, associate professor in strategic management at IIM Kozhikode; A Alexander, Kerala Cashew Board CMD; S Jayamohan, chairman, Cashew Development Corporation; N R Joy, former head of industry and infrastructure division in the State Planning Board; N Ajith Kumar, director, Centre for Social Economic and Environment Studies.

