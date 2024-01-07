Split in Secretariat association; new outfit formed
The new outfit formed under the Charitable Societies Act is led by former association general secretary C S Sarath Chandran.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factional feud in the Congress seems to have found its ripples in its employees’ organisations too, with the Congress-affiliated Kerala Secretariat Association splitting into two. A section of employees, favouring senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, formed a new association called the Secretariat Staff Organisation. The new outfit formed under the Charitable Societies Act is led by former association general secretary C S Sarath Chandran.
The dispute over the election of office-bearers in the Secretariat Association has been going on for some time. It’s in the wake of these disputes that a section of leaders decided to float a new outfit.
The association has been witnessing factional fights between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups for some time now. Though the party entrusted a committee led by P C Vishnunath to resolve the crisis, it didn’t yield any results. The factions are led by former president M S Jyothish and incumbent president M S Irshad.
It’s against this backdrop that Sarath Chandran formed a new association, bringing together those supporting K C Venugopal. The new organisation also reportedly plans to launch a membership campaign in the coming days.