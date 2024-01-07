Whole world believes in ‘Modi ki guarantee’, says min S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said that ‘Modi ki guarantee’ is believed not only in the country but internationally also. The journey the government started 10 years ago will continue further, he said while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state capital.

“I have been closely working in the government for the past 10 years. I have seen a complete change in the system. The bureaucracy has become more sensible and bankers are friendly now towards the customers. That is how ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be created. Many programmes were launched to resolve the concerns of the public.

The government is about to complete the tenure. We have changed the lives of the people for the better. Today, ‘Modi ki guarantee’ is something that is believed not only in the country but also in the world,” he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, State Bankers Committee convener S Premkumar and BJP state president K Surendran were also present.

