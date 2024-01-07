Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Whole world believes in ‘Modi ki guarantee’, says min S Jaishankar

The journey the government started 10 years ago will continue further, he said while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state capital.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar sharing a light moment with Malappuram native Fathima Anshi who won the Shreshta Divyang Balika Award-2022 at the district Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said that ‘Modi ki guarantee’ is believed not only in the country but internationally also. The journey the government started 10 years ago will continue further, he said while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state capital.

“I have been closely working in the government for the past 10 years. I have seen a complete change in the system. The bureaucracy has become more sensible and bankers are friendly now towards the customers. That is how ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be created. Many programmes were launched to resolve the concerns of the public.

The government is about to complete the tenure. We have changed the lives of the people for the better. Today, ‘Modi ki guarantee’ is something that is believed not only in the country but also in the world,” he said. 

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, State Bankers Committee convener S Premkumar and BJP state president K Surendran were also present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp