Panel to submit recommendations to improve living conditions of Kottur tribals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Women’s Commission will recommend the state government to improve the living conditions of the people residing in the tribal sector at Kottur in the Kuttichal grama panchayat, said P Sathidevi, the chairperson of the commission. She was speaking after visiting the houses in the Kottur tribal hamlet as part of the Scheduled Tribes Zonal camp on Sunday.

“Unlike other districts, the Kottur tribal region is isolated from urban areas. The tribal people depend on agricultural produce for their livelihood. They still follow ancient farming practices. Necessary training is required to introduce them to modern agricultural practices. Rubber, black pepper, turmeric, and areca nuts are cultivated in the hamlet. A system should also be put in place to increase agriculture production in a better way and market it at a better price without being exploited by anyone,” Sathidevi said.

She pointed out that during her visit, it was noted that many girls and boys in the region drop out of their studies after completing their higher secondary education. “Facilitators and classrooms are provided for them to continue their education. The youths in the region said that there is no opportunity for them to go to distant places and get training for the PSC examination. A special class should be conducted to provide training to the youth, including writing the PSC exam,” Sathidevi said.

She has also expressed apprehension about the plight of senior citizens in the region. “Arrangements should be made for the home delivery of old age pensions. The panchayat and scheduled tribes development department should take the necessary action to provide pension schemes for cancer patients, various welfare schemes, and benefits to deserving ones. Many tribals do not even have a birth certificate. Government should intervene and provide them with the certificate,” Sathidevi said. The commission chairperson and members met people with cancer, those with mental problems, and widows and inquired about their difficulties, whether they were getting treatment, food, rations, a job guarantee scheme, house conditions, various benefits, and pensions.

‘Right interventions needed to address issues of tribal people’

Sathidevi said that the right interventions were needed to coordinate the development and welfare activities of the tribal sector in Kottur. She was inaugurating the coordination meeting of the officials of various departments gathered at Mannamkonam community hall here on Sunday.

“The opportunity for students to continue their education in this field and the employment potential of the youth should be seriously examined,” Sathidevi said.

