Scintillating performances by group dancers lift spirits on rainy day

People turned up in large numbers to get soaked in the glitz and glamour of the performances ably handled by performers wearing heavy costumes and make-up.

Published: 08th January 2024 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Sacred Heart HSS , Trissur competing in the HS Category Group Dance in the State School Arts Festival at Kollam on Sunday.(Photo | BP Deepu)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Scintillating performances by students during the high school group dance contest of the Kerala School Kalolsavam uplifted the mood of the entire audience on an evening lulled by unexpected rain on Sunday. 

People turned up in large numbers to get soaked in the glitz and glamour of the performances ably handled by performers wearing heavy costumes and make-up. Unfazed by the puddles of water surrounding them, the students walked barefoot, oozing self-confidence, as they accompanied their teachers carrying props to ONV Smrithi (stage 1).

The group dance contest comprised seven-member teams performing in sync, while wearing eye-catching costumes and moving their feet and bodies to fast-paced music. The connoisseurs said the music has become louder and more chest thumping and the costumes heavier “There is a belief that only heavier costumes and louder music win A grade. Hence the trend.

However, you can still get an ‘A’ based on apt costumes for the theme,” says Amitha Damodaran, a dance teacher from Pathanamthitta. This year, the themes mostly revolved around mythological characters in epics and fairly tales. 

However, there were exceptions with some teams choosing Thakazhi’s Chemmeen or Changampuzha’s Remanan. Dance teacher Anoop Peringottukavu prepared his students’ dance routine on a theme based on Arattupuzha Pooram.  He also composed a song for it.

“The students are extremely talented to perform such a fast-paced theme. So why not have it,” he asked.
Meanwhile, Sashi Peruvaloor, a make up artist, reasoned that heavy make-up had become a trend as it made performers more expressive. An entire team’s costumes and make-up cost anywhere between `2 to `3 lakh.

