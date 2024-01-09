A lifeline for silent struggles

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : “They say I think too much,” exclaims a woman to a gathering on Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram. Much to her astonishment, this proclamation of pain is not met with judgmental stares. Instead, quiet nods follow as each member acknowledges her struggle.

This is a meeting of The Overthinkers’ Club, a peer support group established to connect with individuals who don the invisible label of someone “who thinks too much”. Astonished at the response, the woman, who’s attending the meeting for the first time, elaborates, “Everyone urges me to stop thinking too much. And it is often said in a manner that makes me feel like I’m at fault. I don’t complain. Instead, I suffer in silence.”

A study by researchers at the University of California revealed that individuals who engage in overthinking tend to ruminate about their problems more than those who do not. This, the study states, leads to higher levels of anxiety and depression.

“Overthinking is not a mental health condition. However, its symptoms are associated with conditions like depression and anxiety. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of this connection. They, therefore, dismiss overthinking as a trivial matter,” says Varsha Vijayan, the founder of The Overthinkers’ Club.

The Club offers a platform for individuals to share their experiences, connect, empathise and heal the wounds of their past. Each one helps the other to break the cycle of self-blame and emerge out of their silo of loneliness.

“We conduct meetings once a month, discuss different topics and share thoughts without judging or being judged. The primary focus is on maintaining a safe space for all. I want to reassure overthinkers that they are not alone. Our community is trying to reach out to as many people as possible. Our only rule is to treat each other respectfully,” the 27-year-old adds.

The Overthinkers’ Club has had a good response since its launch. “We are getting a lot of requests from people in other cities to hold similar sessions there. I’m now considering starting online sessions and activities. Going forward, we will involve more mental health professionals to lead the sessions. This way, anyone interested in therapy and other mental health services can find the support they need,” Varsha says.

For more details, visit: @_theoverthinkersclub_ on Instagram

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : “They say I think too much,” exclaims a woman to a gathering on Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram. Much to her astonishment, this proclamation of pain is not met with judgmental stares. Instead, quiet nods follow as each member acknowledges her struggle. This is a meeting of The Overthinkers’ Club, a peer support group established to connect with individuals who don the invisible label of someone “who thinks too much”. Astonished at the response, the woman, who’s attending the meeting for the first time, elaborates, “Everyone urges me to stop thinking too much. And it is often said in a manner that makes me feel like I’m at fault. I don’t complain. Instead, I suffer in silence.” A study by researchers at the University of California revealed that individuals who engage in overthinking tend to ruminate about their problems more than those who do not. This, the study states, leads to higher levels of anxiety and depression.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Overthinking is not a mental health condition. However, its symptoms are associated with conditions like depression and anxiety. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of this connection. They, therefore, dismiss overthinking as a trivial matter,” says Varsha Vijayan, the founder of The Overthinkers’ Club. The Club offers a platform for individuals to share their experiences, connect, empathise and heal the wounds of their past. Each one helps the other to break the cycle of self-blame and emerge out of their silo of loneliness. “We conduct meetings once a month, discuss different topics and share thoughts without judging or being judged. The primary focus is on maintaining a safe space for all. I want to reassure overthinkers that they are not alone. Our community is trying to reach out to as many people as possible. Our only rule is to treat each other respectfully,” the 27-year-old adds. The Overthinkers’ Club has had a good response since its launch. “We are getting a lot of requests from people in other cities to hold similar sessions there. I’m now considering starting online sessions and activities. Going forward, we will involve more mental health professionals to lead the sessions. This way, anyone interested in therapy and other mental health services can find the support they need,” Varsha says. For more details, visit: @_theoverthinkersclub_ on Instagram Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp