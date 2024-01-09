Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Left cyber activist found dead at rented house in Thiruvananthapuram

Barely a few hours before his death, Gopi had informed his followers his real identity and changed the social media account to his name.

Published: 09th January 2024 12:22 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old left cyber activist was found dead in his rented house at Puthen Theruvu in Fort police station limit on Monday.

Gopi Unnikrishnan, a native of Melattur in Malappuram district, was found hanging by Monday noon. The police said it could be a case of suicide.

Gopi was active in cyberspace under the pseudonym Beena Sunny which had garnered attention owing to its uncompromising allegiance to CPM politics. 

The Facebook page had also stirred controversies and several complaints were levelled against it for its content and language.

Gopi had worked in the circulation of a Vernacular daily and has been working in the Kudumbasree juice shop at East Fort for quite some time.

