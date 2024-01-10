LDF takes out march to Raj Bhavan against governor holding up Land Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The LDF took out a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delaying assent to the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the state assembly last year.

Over 10,000 people, including farmers, took part in the protest, demanding that the governor sign the amendment to the law brought in by the LDF government to solve the burning problems being faced by the people of Idukki district.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan inaugurated the march which was taken out under the leadership of the LDF Idukki district committee. Leaders, including All India Kisan Sabha national secretary, Sathyan Mokeri, participated.

Govindan said that the people of Idukki district had to march to the Raj Bhavan because the governor was acting unconstitutionally and holding up Bills passed by the assembly. He said that the governor had a change of heart even as the people of Idukki came out in protest.

“The governor is now saying that he is not against the Bill, and has only sought clarifications on certain aspects. Neither the LDF government nor the ministers have any qualms about giving an explanation. The Bill has been held up without adhering to constitutional norms,” he said.

He also added that the LDF had promised in its election manifesto that an amendment would be brought in to the Land Act. “The legislative assembly unanimously passed the amendment, which can solve most of the existing land problems in Idukki. However, the governor is creating hurdles to the Bill by succumbing to the pressure exerted by the BJP.

The BJP is trying to implement Hindutva agenda using governors in states including Kerala,” he said. If the governor continues with this antagonistic stance, it will become difficult for him to travel across the length and breadth of the state, he said.

