Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF takes out march to Raj Bhavan against governor holding up Land Bill

CPM state secretary M V Govindan inaugurated the march which was taken out under the leadership of the LDF Idukki district committee.

Published: 10th January 2024 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, MLAs M M Mani and Mathew T Thomas, attending the march taken out to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The LDF took out a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delaying assent to the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the state assembly last year.

Over 10,000 people, including farmers, took part in the protest, demanding that the governor sign the amendment to the law brought in by the LDF government to solve the burning problems being faced by the people of Idukki district. 

CPM state secretary M V Govindan inaugurated the march which was taken out under the leadership of the LDF Idukki district committee. Leaders, including All India Kisan Sabha national secretary, Sathyan Mokeri, participated.

Govindan said that the people of Idukki district had to march to the Raj Bhavan because the governor was acting unconstitutionally and holding up Bills passed by the assembly. He said that the governor had a change of heart even as the people of Idukki came out in protest.

“The governor is now saying that he is not against the Bill, and has only sought clarifications on certain aspects. Neither the LDF government nor the ministers have any qualms about giving an explanation. The Bill has been held up without adhering to constitutional norms,” he said.

He also added that the LDF had promised in its election manifesto that an amendment would be brought in to the Land Act. “The legislative assembly unanimously passed the amendment, which can solve most of the existing land problems in Idukki. However, the governor is creating hurdles to the Bill by succumbing to the pressure exerted by the BJP. 

The BJP is trying to implement Hindutva agenda using governors in states including Kerala,” he said. If the governor continues with this antagonistic stance, it will become difficult for him to travel across the length and breadth of the state, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp