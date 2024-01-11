CM inaugurates Taurus phase I, says vested interests tried to scuttle it

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After several delays, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the first phase of ‘Taurus Downtown Trivandrum’ project on Wednesday. The CM inaugurated the Embassy Taurus Techzone’s first special economic zone office building at the Niagara Block of Technopark Phase III in Thiruvananthapuram. “The project faced several hurdles, and some vested interests even tried to scuttle it. However, the project has come to fruition now,” the CM said.

The pandemic also delayed the project. “Taurus Downtown is a significant step towards the development of Thiruvananthapuram and the state. Many companies, including IT major Equifax, have set up their offices in the facility. In addition, more fintech, healthcare, and automotive companies are looking for space in the building,” he added.

The chief minister also explained the upcoming IT projects in the state. He said two more IT parks will be set up in the state soon. “The IT corridor project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will be implemented soon.

A major tech innovation zone will be operational in Kochi soon. Similarly, an emerging start-up technology hub and a centre of excellence for K Space will start at the Technocity (Technopark Phase-IV) in Thiruvananthapuram soon, and the proceedings are on in connection with the QUAD project at Technocity,” the CM said.

After the inauguration, the chief minister visited the office of Equifax, which is already operating in the Niagara Block.

Taurus India Head, Ajay Prasad, said the Niagara building is not just a workspace but a space for enjoyment too. MP Shashi Tharoor took part in the event through video-conferencing, while MLA Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar, Taurus Investment Holdings MD Eric Bradley, and Asset Homes MD Sunil Kumar spoke on the occasion. Anil Kumar, chief operating officer, Taurus India, delivered a vote of thanks.

The launch of the special economic zone (SEZ) space is expected to be a game changer for the state’s IT industry and the state capital. As part of Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings’ mixed-use development project Taurus Downtown Trivandrum, the Niagara Block will house some of the marquee corporations and Fortune 100 companies on a long-term lease.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After several delays, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the first phase of ‘Taurus Downtown Trivandrum’ project on Wednesday. The CM inaugurated the Embassy Taurus Techzone’s first special economic zone office building at the Niagara Block of Technopark Phase III in Thiruvananthapuram. “The project faced several hurdles, and some vested interests even tried to scuttle it. However, the project has come to fruition now,” the CM said. The pandemic also delayed the project. “Taurus Downtown is a significant step towards the development of Thiruvananthapuram and the state. Many companies, including IT major Equifax, have set up their offices in the facility. In addition, more fintech, healthcare, and automotive companies are looking for space in the building,” he added. The chief minister also explained the upcoming IT projects in the state. He said two more IT parks will be set up in the state soon. “The IT corridor project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will be implemented soon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A major tech innovation zone will be operational in Kochi soon. Similarly, an emerging start-up technology hub and a centre of excellence for K Space will start at the Technocity (Technopark Phase-IV) in Thiruvananthapuram soon, and the proceedings are on in connection with the QUAD project at Technocity,” the CM said. After the inauguration, the chief minister visited the office of Equifax, which is already operating in the Niagara Block. Taurus India Head, Ajay Prasad, said the Niagara building is not just a workspace but a space for enjoyment too. MP Shashi Tharoor took part in the event through video-conferencing, while MLA Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function. Mayor Arya Rajendran, IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar, Taurus Investment Holdings MD Eric Bradley, and Asset Homes MD Sunil Kumar spoke on the occasion. Anil Kumar, chief operating officer, Taurus India, delivered a vote of thanks. The launch of the special economic zone (SEZ) space is expected to be a game changer for the state’s IT industry and the state capital. As part of Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings’ mixed-use development project Taurus Downtown Trivandrum, the Niagara Block will house some of the marquee corporations and Fortune 100 companies on a long-term lease. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp