First seafood restaurant by fisheries dept opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kerala Sea Food Cafe’ - the first-ever seafood restaurant opened by the fisheries department - was thrown open to the public at the capital on Wednesday. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the cafe that was opened at Azhakulam near Vizhinjam at a function.

Inaugurating the restaurant, the minister said that similar seafood cafes will be opened at all district headquarters in the first phase of the project. Later, in the second phase, seafood cafes will be opened in all major townships and the third phase at panchayats.

He said that the seafood processing unit will start operations at Vizhinjam within two weeks. The minister said that the state government aims to offer quality food at reasonable rates.

The restaurant was set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crores and the eatery, which is fully air-conditioned, can accommodate around 60 people at a time. Chefs, who are specialised in traditional dishes, have been appointed at the restaurant to make available authentic traditional dishes for foreign tourists visiting the state.

