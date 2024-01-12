Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Guv pays tributes to Fr Thomas Felix

He was delivering the first death anniversary commemoration of Fr Felix at CIMR here on Thursday. 

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has recalled that Fr Thomas Felix CMI, founder of Central Institute of Mental Retardation, Murinjapalam, Thiruvananthapuram, was one of those rare personalities who took the road less travelled and that made all the difference in the lives of hundreds of children.

After delivering a 104-page souvenir, ‘The Waves of Memories’ and also a documentary on Fr Felix, the governor who shared an excellent rapport with him went down the memory lane about their association.

“The most significant contribution of Fr Felix is the development of a new education system based on a unique 3Cs concept of Comprehension, Competence and Creativity. It enabled the special needs children to learn through observation of basic shapes and other properties of objects,” he said. 

