Kerala Univ hosts meet on megaliths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The monuments are very important to study the history of Kerala. However, it prompts us to question whether we are thoroughly documenting all our discoveries,” said K P Rajesh, assistant professor of history at NSS College, Manjeri, during a public talk at the University of Kerala.

In collaboration with the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR), the university’s archaeology department organised a public talk on the theme ‘200 Years of Babington’s Pandoo Coolies: A Critique of the Megalithic Studies in Kerala’.

Held on Thursday in a hybrid mode, 60 students from the archaeology department, along with 30 online participants, took part in the discussion on megaliths—those monumental stone structures that stand as silent witnesses to the Iron Age and Early Historic periods in Kerala.

Dinesan V, director of KCHR, delivered the welcome address. Abhayan G S, the head of the archaeology department at Kerala University chaired the session.

