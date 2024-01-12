Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Univ hosts meet on megaliths

Dinesan V, director of KCHR, delivered the welcome address.

Published: 12th January 2024 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University

Kerala University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The monuments are very important to study the history of Kerala. However, it prompts us to question whether we are thoroughly documenting all our discoveries,” said K P Rajesh, assistant professor of history at NSS College, Manjeri, during a public talk at the University of Kerala.

In collaboration with the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR), the university’s archaeology department organised a public talk on the theme ‘200 Years of Babington’s Pandoo Coolies: A Critique of the Megalithic Studies in Kerala’.

Held on Thursday in a hybrid mode, 60 students from the archaeology department, along with 30 online participants, took part in the discussion on megaliths—those monumental stone structures that stand as silent witnesses to the Iron Age and Early Historic periods in Kerala. 

Dinesan V, director of KCHR, delivered the welcome address. Abhayan G S, the head of the archaeology department at Kerala University chaired the session.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp