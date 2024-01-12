National Guidance Fest finale to be held on January 12

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The grand finale of the National Guidance Festival 2023, a pioneering initiative by Technopark-based startup Lifology Foundation and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) aimed at equipping students with skills on a par with global standard and imparting career guidance to them, will be held here on Friday.

The event focuses on nurturing creativity, innovation, and peer learning among a diverse group of participants, including students from Classes 7 to Plus II, principals, heads of institutions, government officials, corporate representatives, and parents. Besides, it aims to integrate skill development into mainstream education.

G Madhavan Nair, former chairman of ISRO, will inaugurate the finale at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, at 9.45 am. The National Guidance Festival 2023 is being organized by the Lifology Foundation in association with CBSE and the World Bank.

R V Balasubramaniam Iyer, vice-president, Jio Platforms Ltd, Biswajit Saha, CBSE director; R P Singh, joint secretary, Skill Education, CBSE; Katja Väyrynen, senior consultant, Management Institute of Finland (MIF); and Brigadier Salil M P will attend.

