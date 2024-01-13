Passenger footfall at Thiruvananthapuram airport crossed four lakhs in December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 4 lakh passengers travelled via Thiruvananthapuram airport last December, its highest-ever tally after the pandemic.

Of the 4.14 lakh travellers who moved through the airport last month, 2.42 lakh were domestic passengers while 1.72 lakh took flights abroad. The passenger flow last December was 26% higher than the same month in 2022.

The airport also recorded a 25% jump from 2022 in passenger movement. As many as 41.48 lakh people travelled via the airport in 2023, against 33 lakh the year before.

The airport management is gearing up to improve the infrastructure given the rise in the number of flights and passengers to ensure travellers a seamless and enhanced travel experience. Various projects are currently underway to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic.

November 2023 was also an exceptional month for the airport as it set a record in daily ridership post-COVID. On November 25, 14,249 people – 8,775 domestic passengers and 5,474 international – travelled from the airport, the highest ever following the pandemic.

Overall passenger movement last November stood at 3.64 lakh people, which included 2.11 lakh domestic and 1.53 lakh international passengers. It also marked the first time the number of domestic passengers passing via the airport crossed the 2-lakh mark in a month.

Meanwhile, the addition of services to Mumbai and Delhi has brought down fares, while connectivity to foreign countries and other Indian cities has enhanced.

A source from the airport predicted a further drop in fares owing to the increase in the number of flights, making travel more affordable. “Owing to the increase in international and domestic air services, passengers have started choosing Thiruvananthapuram airport over others,” said the source.

Exceptional numbers

lThe passenger flow last December was 26% higher than the same month in 2022.

lAs many as 41.48 lakh people travelled via the airport in 2023, against 33 lakh the year before.

