Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Report on student behaviour submitted to CBSE

Winners of the Skill Expo held on the sidelines of the event will get an opportunity attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Published: 13th January 2024 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

School education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based startup Lifology Foundation has submitted a comprehensive ‘India Intelligence Report,’ that explores the complex interplay of behaviour and intelligence orientations among students from Class VII to XII, to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The report was presented at the grand finale of the National Guidance Festival 2023, a pioneering initiative by the startup and CBSE, at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram. The study was conducted by leveraging the FACE and Multiple Intelligence Orientation (MIO) assessments developed by Lifology.   
This report establishes connections between personality types, multiple intelligences, and potential career paths for students. Lifology Foundation co-founder Rahul J Nair handed over the report to CBSE director Biswajit Saha at the function. Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair inaugurated the finale where he shared his insights into the growth of astrophysics in India as well as ISRO’s significant contributions to the field.

As many as 2,000 students from 10 states participated in the concluding session of the event, which provided a platform for students to showcase their skills and gain valuable career guidance. Winners of the Skill Expo held on the sidelines of the event will get an opportunity to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Lifology Foundation organised the National Guidance Festival 2023 in association with CBSE and the World Bank. It aims at equipping students with skills on par with global standards and imparting career guidance to them. The event focuses on nurturing creativity, innovation and peer-learning among a diverse group of participants. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Technopark CBSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp