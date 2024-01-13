Report on student behaviour submitted to CBSE

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based startup Lifology Foundation has submitted a comprehensive ‘India Intelligence Report,’ that explores the complex interplay of behaviour and intelligence orientations among students from Class VII to XII, to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The report was presented at the grand finale of the National Guidance Festival 2023, a pioneering initiative by the startup and CBSE, at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram. The study was conducted by leveraging the FACE and Multiple Intelligence Orientation (MIO) assessments developed by Lifology.

This report establishes connections between personality types, multiple intelligences, and potential career paths for students. Lifology Foundation co-founder Rahul J Nair handed over the report to CBSE director Biswajit Saha at the function. Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair inaugurated the finale where he shared his insights into the growth of astrophysics in India as well as ISRO’s significant contributions to the field.

As many as 2,000 students from 10 states participated in the concluding session of the event, which provided a platform for students to showcase their skills and gain valuable career guidance. Winners of the Skill Expo held on the sidelines of the event will get an opportunity to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Lifology Foundation organised the National Guidance Festival 2023 in association with CBSE and the World Bank. It aims at equipping students with skills on par with global standards and imparting career guidance to them. The event focuses on nurturing creativity, innovation and peer-learning among a diverse group of participants.

